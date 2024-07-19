Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 459 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.