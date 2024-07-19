Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

