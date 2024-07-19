Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

