Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 522,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.73. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNN

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.