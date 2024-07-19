Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of INSM opened at $75.06 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

