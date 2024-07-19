Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.2 %

MORN opened at $308.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.