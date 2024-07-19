Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ocugen Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

