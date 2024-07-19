Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 17.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $279,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in TopBuild by 24.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $448.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.09. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

