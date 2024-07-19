Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.36 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,910. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

