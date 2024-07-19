Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

HSIC stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.