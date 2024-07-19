Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after buying an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,256 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

