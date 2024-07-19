Helen of Troy (HELE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE):

7/10/2024 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $139.00.

7/10/2024 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2024 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $137.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Helen of Troy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

Get Helen of Troy Limited alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.