Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.78. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 57,998 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
