Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.78. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 57,998 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

