Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

