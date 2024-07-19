Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.
Hexcel Stock Performance
NYSE HXL opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Hexcel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HXL
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
