Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.94, but opened at $65.39. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hexcel shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 160,682 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

