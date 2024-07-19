HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

