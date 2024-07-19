High Tide (CVE:HIT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide (CVE:HIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.

