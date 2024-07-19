Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of HIW stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
