Hilltop National Bank Invests $916,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

