Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

