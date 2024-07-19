Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 7.4 %

HBCP opened at $41.84 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.