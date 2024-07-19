Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

