Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.20

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 79037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $699.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
