Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.20

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 79037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $699.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

