Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.