Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 149,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.