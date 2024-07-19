Hovde Group Increases Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $48.50

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Hovde Group from $45.00 to $48.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 7.4 %

HBCP stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

