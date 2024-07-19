Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $177.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $192.96.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

