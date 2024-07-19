H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$209.52 million during the quarter.
