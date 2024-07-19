Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,141.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

