Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

