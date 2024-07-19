HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $19.19 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

