HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 0.4%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.68). Approximately 102,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 196,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.90 ($0.69).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.56. The company has a market cap of £67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 878.33 and a beta of -0.08.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
