IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $219,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.