IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $41.35

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $42.25. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 14,432 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $101,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

