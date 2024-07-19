IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

