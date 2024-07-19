IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 800 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IDT Trading Up 0.1 %

IDT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDT by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

