IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
