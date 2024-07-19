IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Activity at IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 in the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

