IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 257,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 778,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
