Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.77. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

