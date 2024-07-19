Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

