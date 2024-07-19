Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $174.89 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

