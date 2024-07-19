Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $65.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,868. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

