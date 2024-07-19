Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.08%.
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
