Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

