indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Critical Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 18.85% 17.00% 12.48% indie Semiconductor -32.12% -21.08% -11.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.95 $982.80 million $5.32 22.07 indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.55 -$117.62 million ($0.49) -13.53

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 14 4 0 2.16 indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $109.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $12.64, indicating a potential upside of 90.69%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

