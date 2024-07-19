Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 134.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 29.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

