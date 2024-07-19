Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Buys 135,546 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $9.48 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $21,210,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADVM

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.