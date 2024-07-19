Insider Buying: Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,121.62).
Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,750,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).
