Insider Buying: Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALMGet Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,121.62).

Valentine Chitalu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 5th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,750,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($16,722.97).
  • On Tuesday, May 7th, Valentine Chitalu acquired 2,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,513.51).

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

