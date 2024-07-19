Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $19,361,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

