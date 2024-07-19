Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $31,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

