Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $68,693,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

